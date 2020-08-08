Kerala plane crash updates: 9 of 18 plane crash victims hail from Kozhikode
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
Kozhikode, Aug 08: The passengers killed in the Air India Express crash here have been identified and as many as nine of the 18 victims were from this city, authorities said on Saturday. Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan, who released details, said the victims include four children and nine people were from Kozhikode.
Rajeevan Cherakkaparambil (61), Manal Ahamed (25), Sharafudheen (35) Janaki Kunnoth (55) Assan Muhammed Chembai (1), Ramya Muraleedharan (32), Shivathmika (5) Shenobia (40) and Shahira Banu (29) hailed from Kozhikode. Muhammed Riyas V P (24) and Ayisha Duva (2) were from Palakkad.
Shaheer Syed (38), Lailaabi K V (51), Shantha Marakkat (59), Sudheer Variyath (45) and Shessa Fathima (2) hailed from Malappuram.
Pilot Capt Deepak Sathey and co Pilot Akhilesh Kumar were the other two victims. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that out of the 18 who died, 14 were adults and four children. "Out of the 14 adults, seven are male and others female.
Currently, 149 people are in various hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode, out of which 23 are in critical condition."
Newest FirstOldest First
4:25 PM, 8 Aug
DGCA had some issues with Kozhikode Airport runway in 2015, clearance was given later in 2019: AAI chief
4:05 PM, 8 Aug
Bangladesh foreign minister AK Momen on Saturday expressed condolence to the families of victims of the Air India Express flight that crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport claiming at least 18 lives on Friday.
3:46 PM, 8 Aug
Civil aviation minister announces interim relief for victims of AIE flight crash
3:33 PM, 8 Aug
All the accident victims will be tested for COVID including those who died in the crash. So far, only one victim has tested positive for Coronavirus: Kerala Chief Minister's Office.
3:19 PM, 8 Aug
Apart from the solatium for the victims, the stategGovernment would bear the treatment expenses of all those injured in this unfortunate plane crash irrespective of the hospitals they are in: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
3:09 PM, 8 Aug
Deeply shocked about tragic accident of Air India Express flight in Kozhikode, that took precious lives and injured many. I convey our deepest condolence. Our thoughts, prayers are with bereaved families: Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Momen's message to S Jaishankar
2:58 PM, 8 Aug
The Kerala government on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those who died when an ill-fated Air India Express flight veered off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur international airport.
2:31 PM, 8 Aug
Vande Bharat Mission flights have no problem, the mission will continue: Ministry of Civil Aviation
2:13 PM, 8 Aug
The aircraft could not land at a runway on where it had to, then landing was tried on another runway where the mishap happened. We are monitoring situation & airport will become operational soon. An alternative facility in Nagpur is also under progress: Arvind Singh, AAI Chairman
2:04 PM, 8 Aug
Kozhikode plane crash: Pilot-in-command Deepak Sathe was an experienced Boeing 737-800 aircraft pilot, says Air India Express
1:58 PM, 8 Aug
Family of pilot-in-command Deepak Sathe escorted to Kozhikode hospital where his mortal remains were kept for post-mortem: AI Express
1:34 PM, 8 Aug
The aircraft was being captained and operated by one of our most experienced and distinguished commanders, Captain Deepak Sathe. In fact, he had landed on this airfield as many as 27 times, including this year: Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister
1:19 PM, 8 Aug
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visit Kozhikode Medical College, where several passengers who were injured are admitted
1:09 PM, 8 Aug
Air India team to liaise with various agencies and provide support and assistance to families of passengers affected by the Air India Express crash left for Kozhikode from Mumbai on Saturday morning.
12:45 PM, 8 Aug
Reached Kozhikode to take stock of the status and implementation of relief measures after the air accident last evening. Will hold consultations with senior civil aviation officials and professionals: Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister
12:28 PM, 8 Aug
He was a great son and always first one to help others in need. His teachers still appreciate him: Neela Sathe, mother of late captain DV Sathe who was flying the flight which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport
12:12 PM, 8 Aug
One of the passengers, who died when an Air India Express flight from Dubai crashed landed at the airport here, has tested positive for COVID-19. Higher education minister KT Jaleel told the media that samples of the passenger were sent for testing and it has returned positive for the disease.
11:58 AM, 8 Aug
180 passengers and 6 crew members were on board the flight. 149 injured passengers admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, 22 in critical condition. 22 discharged after first aid: K Gopalakrishnan, Malappuram Collector
11:46 AM, 8 Aug
On behalf of the US Mission, we are deeply saddened by the news of the Air India accident in Kozhikode. The victims and their loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers: Ken Juster, US Ambassador to India
11:33 AM, 8 Aug
Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau recovers Digital Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder from the aircraft. These will be brought to Delhi for further investigation.
11:31 AM, 8 Aug
The surviving passengers are being tested for COVID-19 and all those who took part in the relief operations will also be tested, the department said.
11:27 AM, 8 Aug
Those who assisted in the rescue work to go into quarantine, the Kerala Health Department has said. Kondotty, where the airport is situated is already a containment zone with a high positivity rate.
11:20 AM, 8 Aug
All those who were involved in rescue operations at Kozhikode Airport should go into self-quarantine. State Government to conduct Covid-19 tests of all: KK Shailaja, Kerala Health Minister
11:20 AM, 8 Aug
My heart bleeds for the air accident of Air India Express in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their beloved ones and are injured: Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India
11:20 AM, 8 Aug
Incident occurred around 7:40 pm. Aircraft overshot runway & fell off tabletop, splitting into two. Over 40 CISF personnel, Quick Response Team & Chief Airport Security Officer reached in minutes & started evacuation with Airports Authority of India
11:20 AM, 8 Aug
Incident occurred around 7:40 pm. Aircraft overshot runway & fell off tabletop, splitting into two. Over 40 CISF personnel, Quick Response Team & Chief Airport Security Officer reached in minutes & started evacuation with Airports Authority of India
11:20 AM, 8 Aug
My heart bleeds for the air accident of Air India Express in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their beloved ones and are injured: Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India
11:20 AM, 8 Aug
All those who were involved in rescue operations at Kozhikode Airport should go into self-quarantine. State Government to conduct Covid-19 tests of all: KK Shailaja, Kerala Health Minister
11:27 AM, 8 Aug
Those who assisted in the rescue work to go into quarantine, the Kerala Health Department has said. Kondotty, where the airport is situated is already a containment zone with a high positivity rate.
11:31 AM, 8 Aug
The surviving passengers are being tested for COVID-19 and all those who took part in the relief operations will also be tested, the department said.
11:33 AM, 8 Aug
Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau recovers Digital Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder from the aircraft. These will be brought to Delhi for further investigation.
11:46 AM, 8 Aug
On behalf of the US Mission, we are deeply saddened by the news of the Air India accident in Kozhikode. The victims and their loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers: Ken Juster, US Ambassador to India
11:58 AM, 8 Aug
180 passengers and 6 crew members were on board the flight. 149 injured passengers admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, 22 in critical condition. 22 discharged after first aid: K Gopalakrishnan, Malappuram Collector
12:12 PM, 8 Aug
One of the passengers, who died when an Air India Express flight from Dubai crashed landed at the airport here, has tested positive for COVID-19. Higher education minister KT Jaleel told the media that samples of the passenger were sent for testing and it has returned positive for the disease.
12:28 PM, 8 Aug
He was a great son and always first one to help others in need. His teachers still appreciate him: Neela Sathe, mother of late captain DV Sathe who was flying the flight which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport
12:45 PM, 8 Aug
Reached Kozhikode to take stock of the status and implementation of relief measures after the air accident last evening. Will hold consultations with senior civil aviation officials and professionals: Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister
1:09 PM, 8 Aug
Air India team to liaise with various agencies and provide support and assistance to families of passengers affected by the Air India Express crash left for Kozhikode from Mumbai on Saturday morning.
1:19 PM, 8 Aug
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visit Kozhikode Medical College, where several passengers who were injured are admitted
1:34 PM, 8 Aug
The aircraft was being captained and operated by one of our most experienced and distinguished commanders, Captain Deepak Sathe. In fact, he had landed on this airfield as many as 27 times, including this year: Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister
1:58 PM, 8 Aug
Family of pilot-in-command Deepak Sathe escorted to Kozhikode hospital where his mortal remains were kept for post-mortem: AI Express
2:04 PM, 8 Aug
Kozhikode plane crash: Pilot-in-command Deepak Sathe was an experienced Boeing 737-800 aircraft pilot, says Air India Express
2:13 PM, 8 Aug
The aircraft could not land at a runway on where it had to, then landing was tried on another runway where the mishap happened. We are monitoring situation & airport will become operational soon. An alternative facility in Nagpur is also under progress: Arvind Singh, AAI Chairman
2:31 PM, 8 Aug
Vande Bharat Mission flights have no problem, the mission will continue: Ministry of Civil Aviation
2:58 PM, 8 Aug
The Kerala government on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those who died when an ill-fated Air India Express flight veered off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur international airport.
3:09 PM, 8 Aug
Deeply shocked about tragic accident of Air India Express flight in Kozhikode, that took precious lives and injured many. I convey our deepest condolence. Our thoughts, prayers are with bereaved families: Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Momen's message to S Jaishankar
3:19 PM, 8 Aug
Apart from the solatium for the victims, the stategGovernment would bear the treatment expenses of all those injured in this unfortunate plane crash irrespective of the hospitals they are in: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
3:33 PM, 8 Aug
All the accident victims will be tested for COVID including those who died in the crash. So far, only one victim has tested positive for Coronavirus: Kerala Chief Minister's Office.
3:46 PM, 8 Aug
Civil aviation minister announces interim relief for victims of AIE flight crash
4:05 PM, 8 Aug
Bangladesh foreign minister AK Momen on Saturday expressed condolence to the families of victims of the Air India Express flight that crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport claiming at least 18 lives on Friday.
4:25 PM, 8 Aug
DGCA had some issues with Kozhikode Airport runway in 2015, clearance was given later in 2019: AAI chief
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more