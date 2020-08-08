Kerala plane crash updates: Officials recover Flight Data Recorder from the wreckage

India

Kozhikode, Aug 08: DGCA officials on Saturday said that the Digital Flight Data Recorder has been recovered from the crashed aircraft. The floorboard was being cut to recover the Cockpit Voice Recorder.

As many as 19 people were killed and others were injured when an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the tabletop runway in Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday night while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions.

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau recovers Digital Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder from the aircraft. These will be brought to Delhi for further investigation. The surviving passengers are being tested for COVID-19 and all those who took part in the relief operations will also be tested, the department said. Those who assisted in the rescue work to go into quarantine, the Kerala Health Department has said. Kondotty, where the airport is situated is already a containment zone with a high positivity rate. All those who were involved in rescue operations at Kozhikode Airport should go into self-quarantine. State Government to conduct Covid-19 tests of all: KK Shailaja, Kerala Health Minister My heart bleeds for the air accident of Air India Express in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their beloved ones and are injured: Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India Incident occurred around 7:40 pm. Aircraft overshot runway & fell off tabletop, splitting into two. Over 40 CISF personnel, Quick Response Team & Chief Airport Security Officer reached in minutes & started evacuation with Airports Authority of India On behalf of the US Mission, we are deeply saddened by the news of the Air India accident in Kozhikode. The victims and their loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers: Ken Juster, US Ambassador to India