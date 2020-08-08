YouTube
    Kerala plane crash: Indian consulate in Dubai to remain open to share information

    Dubai, Aug 08: The Indian Consulate in Dubai will remain open on Saturday to help those who need assistance to travel to Kerala and provide information about the crash of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a hilltop runway and split in two while landing in heavy rain at an airport in Kozhikode, killing at least 17 people.

    Plane

    According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Boeing 737 aircraft on a flight from Dubai to Kozhikode overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport at 7.41 PM on Friday. There were 184 passengers including 10 infants, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew on board the aircraft, the ministry added.

    Kerala plane crash: Political leaders offer condolences for those killed in tragic incident

    Captain Deepak Sathe, the pilot-in-command, and his co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar were among those who died, police and airline officials said on Friday.

    Sathe was a former Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and had served at the force's flight testing establishment. "We are with all the families of injured and deceased and will do our best to assist them," the consulate tweeted on Friday evening.

    It said the consulate will remain open on Saturday to share any information related to the crash. India's newly appointed Consul General to Dubai Dr Aman Puri said that there were all kinds of Indians on-board the IX 1344 flight, which took off from Dubai and fell into a valley 35 feet below before broking into two portions.

    Indian consulates in Dubai, Sharjah set up hotline numbers for Kerala Air India plane crash victims

    "Some were visa cancellation and expiry cases, some were travelling to meet their family members, some having lost their jobs, and some were travelling on medical emergencies," Puri told the local media.

    The Indian consulates in Dubai and Sharjah have activated five helpline numbers to provide information to the family members of the deceased and the injured passengers.

    President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among several leaders who expressed shock at the accident. PM Modi also spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 9:10 [IST]
