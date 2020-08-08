Kerala plane crash: Full list of passengers on board

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kozhikode, Aug 08: There were 189 passengers on board the ill-fated aircraft that crashed at Kozhikode on Friday.

19 persons died in the crash and several more were injured. 127 people are in hospital, while others have been released, Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said. Terming the incident as unfortunate, he said that the task would have been much more difficult had the plane caught fire.

Meanwhile, Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will visit Karipur today to assess the situation.

Kerala Air India crash: Wing Commander Sathe was a decorated pilot

18 people were killed and scores injured when an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the tabletop runway in Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday night while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions, officials said.