Kerala plane crash: 56 injured passengers discharged after obtaining complete fitness, says AI Expre

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 10: Air India Express said that the 56 injured passengers have been discharged from various hospitals after obtaining complete fitness and added that authorities were investigation the accident but it will take some time to complete.

On Sunday, Air India Express said the mortal remains of 16 passengers, who lost their lives in the plane crash, have been handed over to their families.

The bodies of the pilot-in-command Captain Deepak Sathe and his co- pilot Akhilesh Kumar of the AIE flight, were handed over to their families on Saturday.

The remains of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar were cremated on Sunday with attendance from all family members as well as officials of Air India and Air India Express at Mathura, his hometown, it said.

The Boeing 737 flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on Friday night, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including the pilots.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has initiated an investigation with the support of Flight Safety Officials and it will take some time before it is completed, the airline said.

"As regards the deceased passengers, the mortal remains have been handed over to the families with their consent," it said.

"The mortal remains (of Sathe) were honourably received today i.e. 9th August 2020 at Mumbai International Airport by the officials of Air India and Air India Express who were present to receive the family of the deceased captain along with the mortal remains of the Captain," the airline noted.

The prayer meeting was arranged at Air India premises in Mumbai which was attended by senior officials of the national carrier as well as Air India Express, said the statement.

Many pilots, cabin crew and other personnel also joined the prayer meeting, it added.

A total of 149 people have been admitted to hospitals. Twenty-three have been discharged, while three are critically injured, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Saturday after his visit to Kozhikode Medical College, where many of the passengers were admitted.

Air India Express is a wholly owned subsidiary of national carrier Air India.