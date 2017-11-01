  • search

Kerala Piravi, Karnataka Rajyotsava: Five states celebrate formation day today

By
      Five states celebrate formation day today. They are Karnataka, Kerala, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

      Let us take a look at the brief history of these states and how the people celebrate formation day.

      Kerala Piravi

      Kerala Piravi marks the birth of the state of Kerala in India. The state of Kerala was created on November 1, 1956. Kerala, the southernmost state of India, was formed long after Indian independence on 15 August 1947. Prior to that date it was three independent provinces named Malabar, Cochin and Travancore. Kerala originally got its name after the first ruler, Keralian Thamboran, who ruled one of these independent provinces earlier in the millennia.

      Karnataka Rajyotsava

      Karnataka Rajyotsava or Karnataka Formation Day is celebrated on 1 November of every year. This was the day in 1956 when all the Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to form the state of Karnataka The Rajyotsava day is listed as a government holiday in the state of Karnataka and is celebrated by Kannadigas across the world. It is marked by the announcement and presentation of the honours list for Rajyotsava Awards by the Government of Karnataka, hoisting of the official Karnataka flag with an address from the Chief Minister and Governor of the state along with community festivals, orchestra, Kannada book releases and concerts.

      Chattisgarh

      The state was formed on 1 November 2000 by partitioning 16 Chhattisgarhi-speaking southeastern districts of Madhya Pradesh. The capital city is Raipur. Chhattisgarh borders the states of Madhya Pradesh in the northwest, Maharashtra in the southwest, Telangana in the south (Bhupalpally district), Odisha in the southeast, Jharkhand in the northeast and Uttar Pradesh in the north. Currently the state comprises 27 districts.

      Madhya Pradesh

      Bhopal was a state of India, which existed from 1949 to 1956. The state evolved out of the princely state of Bhopal, and was merged with neighbouring states to form Madhya Pradesh in 1956. Shankar Dayal Sharma of the Indian National Congress served as chief minister of Bhopal state from 1952 to 1956.

      Haryana

      Haryana, situated in North India was carved out of the former state of East Punjab on 1 November 1966 on a linguistic basis. It stands 21st in terms of its area, which is spread about 44,212 km2 (17,070 sq mi). The city of Chandigarh is its capital while the National Capital Region city of Faridabad is the most populous city of the state and the city of Gurugram is financial hub of NCR with major Fortune 500 companies located in it.

