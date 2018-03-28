Kerala: Onlookers pass by as woman lies 'motionless' on road after hit by bike

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

In a shocking video revealing the apathy of onlookers, a 65-year-old woman, the victim of a hit-and-run, kept lying for several minutes in the middle of a busy road in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala before a police van came to her rescue.

Kerala: Woman lies motionless on road after hit by bike; people walk, drive by her

The incident happened in Kerala's Kadakkavoor town which was caught on security cameras. The CCTV footage shows several bikers, cars - including the official vehicle of a civic body - and buses passing her after the woman falls to the road. People can be seen walking around her as mute spectators. Later, a passing police car stops and takes her to the hospital.

The injured woman was immediately rushed to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College by the police.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested a 20-year-old man who was riding the two-wheeler, with two other pillion riders in connection with the incident. All three of them were not wearing helmets.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

kerala, woman, bike, accident

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.