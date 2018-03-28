Kerala: Onlookers pass by as woman lies 'motionless' on road after hit by bike

In a shocking video revealing the apathy of onlookers, a 65-year-old woman, the victim of a hit-and-run, kept lying for several minutes in the middle of a busy road in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala before a police van came to her rescue.

The incident happened in Kerala's Kadakkavoor town which was caught on security cameras. The CCTV footage shows several bikers, cars - including the official vehicle of a civic body - and buses passing her after the woman falls to the road. People can be seen walking around her as mute spectators. Later, a passing police car stops and takes her to the hospital.

#WATCH Kadakkavoor:A 65-year-old woman hit by a vehicle kept lying injured on a busy road for several minutes, was later taken to hospital in a Police car. The accused driver has been arrested #Kerala (video source: unverified) pic.twitter.com/WAr719Wr7P — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2018

The injured woman was immediately rushed to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College by the police.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested a 20-year-old man who was riding the two-wheeler, with two other pillion riders in connection with the incident. All three of them were not wearing helmets.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day