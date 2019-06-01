  • search
    Kerala nurse attacked, ear cut off by stalker

    Kochi, June 01: In one of the horrifying incident reported from Kerala, a 39-year old nursing assistant has been attacked and her ear cut off in Thiruvananthapuram.

    The victim, Pushpa was attacked by the 35-year-old man with a sharp weapon in broad daylight. The victim was rushed to the medical college hospital where she is currently admitted.

    Kerala nurse attacked, ear cut off by stalker
    Representational Image

    The woman is from Pathanamthitta and works as a nurse at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram city where she came in contact with Nithin who later became an auto rickshaw driver.

    An FIR has been lodged and the accused has been booked under Section 307 of the IPC - attempt to murder. Investigations in the case are ongoing and the sections will be updated based on further details.

    This isn't the first time that a woman was harmed by a stalker in Kerala. Earlier this year, a woman was set ablaze by a stalker in Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta, in broad daylight. She succumbed to her injuries a week after the incident.

