Kerala nun rape case: Received death threats, need police protection, alleges Complainant's sister

By
    New Delhi, Sep 24: The sister of the Kerala nun who accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her has alleged that she and her family members had received death threats from his supporters.

    Received death threats from Bishop

    Sister of the complainant has filed a petition to the state DGP, Kottayam SP and Kalady circle inspector, stating that she and her family are receiving life threats and thus require protection for life and property.

    ''Due to hatred, brothers of Franco filed fake complaints against me. Thomas Chittuparamban,a relative of Franco threatened to cause danger to my son & brother. One of his relative named Unni took a photo of me protesting & later threatened me,'' said Sister of Kerala nun rape case's victim.

    Mulakkal was arrested by the police over allegations of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting the nun. The bishop was arrested on September 21 after three days of questioning. On Monday, Kerala's Pala judicial magistrate court sent him to judicial custody till October 6.

    In her complaint to Kottayam Police in June, the nun had alleged that Bishop Mulakkal raped her at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and later sexually exploited her on several occasions.

    The Catholic Church in India comprises the Latin, the Syro-Malabar and the Syro-Malankara churches.

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 22:59 [IST]
