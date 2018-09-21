  • search

Kerala nun rape case: MLA PC George says Bishop Franco Mulakkal ‘being framed’

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kottayam, Sep 21: As the Kerala Police are questioning Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, for the third consecutive day on Friday, Kerala MLA PC George on Friday came out in support of the accused.

    Kerala nun lying about rape, have photos to prove it, says MLA PC George

    Addressing a press conference in Kottayam, Kerala MLA PC George said,''I've photographs & videos of the nun with Mulakkal clicked on day after alleged incident. Investigation team is trying to frame Franco Mulakkal. She is seen happy & pleasant. Since it is forbidden by law, I'm not showing the photographs here.''

    ''I'm ready to submit this before the investigation team. But one of the investigating officials is trying to frame Franco Mulakkal. They intimidated the photographer and made him give a statement that the victim seemed dull and upset,'' he also said.

    Mulakkal, who belongs to the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar, is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing the nun during 2014-16. The Bishop had, however, dismissed the allegations as "baseless and concocted".

    Pope Francis had on Thursday temporarily relieved the senior Catholic priest of his pastoral duties. The bishop's anticipatory bail plea hearing at the Kerala High Court will take place on September 25.

    Read more about:

    bishop franco mulakkal kerala nun

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 18:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue