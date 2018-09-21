Kerala nun rape case: MLA PC George says Bishop Franco Mulakkal ‘being framed’

Kottayam, Sep 21: As the Kerala Police are questioning Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, for the third consecutive day on Friday, Kerala MLA PC George on Friday came out in support of the accused.

Addressing a press conference in Kottayam, Kerala MLA PC George said,''I've photographs & videos of the nun with Mulakkal clicked on day after alleged incident. Investigation team is trying to frame Franco Mulakkal. She is seen happy & pleasant. Since it is forbidden by law, I'm not showing the photographs here.''

''I'm ready to submit this before the investigation team. But one of the investigating officials is trying to frame Franco Mulakkal. They intimidated the photographer and made him give a statement that the victim seemed dull and upset,'' he also said.

Mulakkal, who belongs to the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar, is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing the nun during 2014-16. The Bishop had, however, dismissed the allegations as "baseless and concocted".

Pope Francis had on Thursday temporarily relieved the senior Catholic priest of his pastoral duties. The bishop's anticipatory bail plea hearing at the Kerala High Court will take place on September 25.