    Kerala nun rape case: Kerala court summons Bishop Franco Mulakkal for trial

    By Shreya
    |

    Kochi, Oct 23: Former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal accused of rape has been summoned by a Kerala court on November 11.

    The court has summoned Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the Jalandhar as trials are set to begin on November 11 and charges against the Bishop will be read out to him in court.

    File photo of Bishop Franco Mulakkal
    Meanwhile, the nun who accused Bishop Franco of rape has written a letter to the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the state Women Commission alleging that she was being harassed by supporters of Bishop Franco Mulakkal on social media.

    "The video is intended to disrespect, abuse, intimidate and influence the witness, victim and the investigative team," the complainant said. She claimed Mulakkal is using social media platforms to defame her.

    What is Kerala nun rape case?

    Mulakkal, who was Bishop of Jalandhar diocese, was arrested in September 2018 for allegedly raping the nun at Kuravilangadu in Kottayam district. In her complaint to the Kottayam police in June, the nun had alleged that Mulakkal raped her at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and later sexually exploited her on several occasions. However, Mulakkal has denied the charges. He is now out on bail.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 13:26 [IST]
