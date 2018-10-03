  • search

Kerala nun rape case: HC dismisses bail plea of Franco Mulakkal

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3: The Kerala High Court Wednesday rejected the application for bail filed by lawyers of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the Catholic bishop accused of rape by a nun belonging to the same diocese in Jalandhar, Punjab.

    The High court cited prima-facie evidence against the bishop in the case to deny him bail. It also accepted the prosecution's stand that giving the accused bail would hamper the course of the investigation.

    HC dismisses bail plea of Franco Mulakkal

    On September 21, the police arrested Mulakkal after three days of intense questioning and almost three months after the first charges were filed in the case. On September 24, Mulakkal was remanded to police custody until October 6.

    Also Read | Kerala nun rape case: Received death threats, need police protection, alleges Complainant's sister

    Mulakkal has repeatedly denied the charges and accused the nun of taking revenge on him for ordering an inquiry into a complaint against her. He filed a complaint against the complainant and five other nuns, accusing them of framing him. The bishop claimed that there were "several contradictions" in the evidence collected by the police.

    Read more about:

    kerala high court bishop franco mulakkal kerala kerala nun rape

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 12:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue