Kerala Nun Rape Case: Franco Mulakkal to be arrested soon

Kochi, Sep 21: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of rape and unnatural sex by a nun, is likely to be arrested on Friday. If arrested, Mulakkal becomes the first Indian Catholic bishop to be arrested in a case of sexual abuse against a nun.

The team, which is investigating the case, had been questioning Mulakkal at a high-tech facility at Thripunithura Women's Police cell for the last three days.

Meanwhile the police recorded a fresh statement of the nun who has accused him of rape. They also sought clarifications on some evidences.

The nun has accused the senior Catholic priest of sexually assaulting her repeatedly between 2014 and 2016, allegations denied by the clergyman who has pleaded innocence.

Meanwhile, the protest by various Catholic reform organisations and a group of nuns seeking Mulakkal's arrest entered its 13th day on Thursday. The agitation at Kochi's Vanchi Square is a spontaneous expression of outrage by these groups over the alleged assault of the nun.

A protesting nun said they were all waiting for the news of the arrest of the bishop so a strong message goes out to those who abuse women.