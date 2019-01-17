Kerala nun rape case: Four nuns who protested against Bishop Franco punished

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 17: Four Kerala nuns, who campaigned against former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal accused of sexually assaulting a nun in Kerala, have been handed transfer orders by the Jalandhar-based Missionaries of Jesus.

However, the nuns say that this is just an effort to isolate each one of them, harass them and close the case but they are strong and will stand together.

Letters have been sent to four of the five nuns - Sister Alphy Pallasseril, Sister Anupama Kelamangalathuveliyil, Sister Josephine Villoonnickal, and Sister Ancitta Urumbil - who supported their fellow rape survivor nun.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been accused of raping the nun multiple times over several years.

In her complaint, the 45-year-old nun had said that on May 5, 2014 the bishop visited the convent in Kuravilangad and stayed in the guest house in room number 20.

She said the bishop called her to his room at night and forced her to have unnatural sex with him. The next day, the bishop attended a function that was organised by the nun.

The nun has alleged that the bishop raped her 13 times between 2014 and 2016. The bishop has denied these charges. Ever since the allegations surfaced, he has maintained that nun has filed a case against him because of vendetta.