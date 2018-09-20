Kerala Nun Rape Case: Bishop Mulakkal to be questioned again today, could be arrested

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20: The Kerala police will continue the interrogation of bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun several times, for a second day today.

Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Subhash, who heads the Special Investigation Team, questioned the 54-year-old clergyman at the Crime Branch office for seven hours on Wednesday.

Stating that the accused was cooperating with the investigation, the officer said a decision on the arrest would be taken after the interrogation was over.

When asked about the "contradictions" in the statements of the alleged victim, the witnesses and Mulakkal, as claimed by police earlier, Sankar said,"That's the purpose of interrogation. We will reflect on it after it is over."

Protest against bishop enters 12th day

The protest by Catholic reformist forums and some nuns demanding action against Mulakkal entered day 12 on Wednesday.

Vanchi Square, the protest venue, near Kerala High Court in Kochi is alive with a steady stream of people from different walks of life, including activists, the common man and regular churchgoers dropping in to express their solidarity.

The case

In June, the police filed charges against Mulakkal after the nun in the Missionaries of Jesus congregation filed a complaint accusing him of raping her 13 times between 2014 and 2016 in Kottayam. She said she had no choice but to go to the police after church authorities ignored her complaints and took no action against the bishop.

Mulakkal has denied the charges and accused the nun of taking revenge on him for ordering an inquiry into a complaint against her. He filed a complaint against the complainant and five other nuns, accusing them of framing him.