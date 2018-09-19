  • search

Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Mulakkal to appear before probe team today

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19: Jalandhar-based Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun will be interrogated today at the Thripunithura crime branch office in Ernakulam.

    Mulakkal filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Kerala High Court. He claimed the allegations levelled against him were "wholly concocted and cooked up only to wreak vengeance for the actions taken by him on various complaints received against her", PTI reported.

    Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Mulakkal to appear before probe team today

    The 54-year-old bishop claimed that the allegations levelled by the nun, serving in a congregation under the Jalandhar Diocese, is "wholly concocted and cooked up only to wreak vengeance" for the actions taken by him on various complaints received against her.

    The case

    A nun belonging to the Catholic congregation of Missionaries of Jesus in Jalandhar filed a police complaint against Bishop Franco Mulakkal in June alleging that he raped and subjected her to unnatural sex 13 times since 2014 at a convent in Kuravilangad.

    Also Read | Kerala Nun Rape Case: HC to consider Franco Mulakkal's anticipatory bail plea on Sept 25

    Accusing the bishop of sending lewd messages and obscene pictures over the phone, the nun said she had also informed Cardinal George Alancherry, the head of the Kochi-based Syro-Malabar Church about the alleged abuse.

    Alencherry has claimed that the nun had talked about the "torture" at the congregation, but did not mention sexual abuse. As the Church took no action, the nun approached the police.

    Read more about:

    kerala nun bishop franco mulakkal bishop accused

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 9:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue