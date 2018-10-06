  • search

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 89 Results 2018: Check full winners list here

    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6: The Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 89 Results 2018 part of the Kerala Lottery Result 2018 has been declared. More details are also available on the official website.

    Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 89 winner list:

    • 1st Prize: Rs 6000000 - NP 498127 (PALAKKAD)
    • Consolation Prize: Rs 8000 - NN 498127, NO 498127, NR 498127, NS 498127, NT 498127, NU 498127, NV 498127, NW 498127, NX 498127, NY 498127, NZ 498127
    • 2nd Prize: Rs 500000 - NW 143921 (KANNUR)
    • 3rd Prize: Rs 100000 - NN 298453 (PALAKKAD), NO 221027 (THRISSUR), NP 641710 (KANNUR), NR 206206 (PATHANAMTHITTA), NS 217613 (WAYANAD), NT 804546 (KOZHIKKODE), NU 516768 (ERNAKULAM), NV 292575 (KANNUR), NW 367773 (PALAKKAD), NX 298458 (PALAKKAD), NY 555308 (ALAPPUZHA), NZ 518552 (KOZHIKKODE)

    Kerala State Lottery Department: Established in 1967, Kerala State Lotteries is a first-of-its kind lottery programme run by the Kerala government under its lottery department. The Kerala government had started the programme to provide employment to people and supplement its income without disturbing the public. More details are available on www.keralalotteries.com.

