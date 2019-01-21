For Quick Alerts
Kerala Next Bumper: Xmas New Year Bumper 2019 Prize Structure
The Kerala Next Bumper, BR 65 Xmas New Year lottery results will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
Here we will provide you with the prize structure of the Xmas New Year Bumper 2019. The ticket is prized at Rs 200 and the results will be declared on January 23 ie Wednesday.
Xmas New Year Bumper 2019 Prize Structure
- 1st prize: Rs 6 crore
- 2nd prize: Rs 10 lakh
- Consolation prize: Rs 1 lakh
- 3rd prize: Rs 5 lakh
- 4th prize: Rs 1 lakh
- 5th prize: Rs 5,000
- 6th prize: Rs 2,000
- 7th prize: Rs 1,000
- 8th prize: Rs 500
|ANNEXURE-I
|KERALA STATE LOTTERIES
PRIZE STRUCTURE OF
X MAS NEW YEAR BUMPER - 2018 - 19 (BR-65)
DATE OF DRAW 23/01/2019
|TOTAL : 72 LAKH TICKETS
|TICKETS IN SIX SERIES(CH, RI, ST, MA, SN, EW, YE, AR)
|COST OF TICKETS : Rs.200/- ONLY
|1st Prize
|Details of Prize
|Common to all series
|Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|6,00,00,000
|No.of Prizes
|1
|Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|6,00,00,000
|2nd Prize
|Details of Prize
|Two Prizes in each series
|Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|10,00,000
|No.of Prizes
|16
|Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|1,60,00,000
|3rd Prize
|Details of Prize
|Two Prizes in each Series
|Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|5,00,000
|No.of Prizes
|16
|Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|80,00,000
|4th Prize
|Details of Prize
|Last Five digits to be drawn once
|Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|1,00,000
|No.of Prizes
|Up to 72
|Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|72,00,000
|5th Prize
|Details of Prize
|Last Four digits to be drawn 35 times
|Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|5,000
|No.of Prizes
|Up to 25200
|Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|Up to 12,60,00,000
|6th Prize
|Details of Prize
|Last four digits to be drawn 39 times
|Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|2,000
|No.of Prizes
|Up to 28080
|Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|Up to 5,61,60,000
|7th Prize
|Details of Prize
|Last four digits to be drawn 51 times
|Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|1,000
|No.of Prizes
|Up to 36720
|Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|Up to 3,67,20,000
|8th Prize
|Details of Prize
|Last four digits to be drawn 100 Times
|Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|500
|No.of Prizes
|Up to 72000
|Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|Up to 3,60,00,000
|Consolation prize
|All Five series Rs.1,00,000/-