    Kerala Next Bumper: Xmas New Year Bumper 2019 Prize Structure

    By Smriti Pathak
    The Kerala Next Bumper, BR 65 Xmas New Year lottery results will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Here we will provide you with the prize structure of the Xmas New Year Bumper 2019. The ticket is prized at Rs 200 and the results will be declared on January 23 ie Wednesday.

    Xmas New Year Bumper 2019 Prize Structure

    • 1st prize: Rs 6 crore
    • 2nd prize: Rs 10 lakh
    • Consolation prize: Rs 1 lakh
    • 3rd prize: Rs 5 lakh
    • 4th prize: Rs 1 lakh
    • 5th prize: Rs 5,000
    • 6th prize: Rs 2,000
    • 7th prize: Rs 1,000
    • 8th prize: Rs 500
    ANNEXURE-I
    KERALA STATE LOTTERIES
    PRIZE STRUCTURE OF
    X MAS NEW YEAR BUMPER - 2018 - 19 (BR-65)
    DATE OF DRAW 23/01/2019
    TOTAL : 72 LAKH TICKETS
    TICKETS IN SIX SERIES(CH, RI, ST, MA, SN, EW, YE, AR)
    COST OF TICKETS : Rs.200/- ONLY
    1st Prize
    Details of Prize Common to all series
    Amount of Prize (Rs.) 6,00,00,000
    No.of Prizes 1
    Total Prize Amount  (Rs.) 6,00,00,000
    2nd Prize
    Details of Prize Two Prizes in each series
    Amount of Prize (Rs.) 10,00,000
    No.of Prizes 16
    Total Prize Amount  (Rs.) 1,60,00,000
    3rd Prize
    Details of Prize Two Prizes in each Series
    Amount of Prize (Rs.) 5,00,000
    No.of Prizes 16
    Total Prize Amount  (Rs.) 80,00,000
    4th Prize
    Details of Prize Last Five digits to be drawn once
    Amount of Prize (Rs.) 1,00,000
    No.of Prizes Up to 72
    Total Prize Amount  (Rs.) 72,00,000
    5th Prize
    Details of Prize Last Four digits to be drawn 35 times
    Amount of Prize (Rs.) 5,000
    No.of Prizes Up to 25200
    Total Prize Amount  (Rs.) Up to 12,60,00,000
    6th Prize
    Details of Prize Last four digits to be drawn 39 times
    Amount of Prize (Rs.) 2,000
    No.of Prizes Up to 28080
    Total Prize Amount  (Rs.) Up to 5,61,60,000
    7th Prize
    Details of Prize Last four digits to be drawn 51 times
    Amount of Prize (Rs.) 1,000
    No.of Prizes Up to 36720
    Total Prize Amount  (Rs.) Up to 3,67,20,000
    8th Prize
    Details of Prize Last four digits to be drawn 100 Times
    Amount of Prize (Rs.) 500
    No.of Prizes Up to 72000
    Total Prize Amount  (Rs.) Up to 3,60,00,000
    Consolation prize    All Five series Rs.1,00,000/-

    kerala lottery results

