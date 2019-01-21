Kerala Next Bumper: Xmas New Year Bumper 2019 Prize Structure

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

The Kerala Next Bumper, BR 65 Xmas New Year lottery results will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Here we will provide you with the prize structure of the Xmas New Year Bumper 2019. The ticket is prized at Rs 200 and the results will be declared on January 23 ie Wednesday.

Xmas New Year Bumper 2019 Prize Structure

1st prize: Rs 6 crore

2nd prize: Rs 10 lakh

Consolation prize: Rs 1 lakh

3rd prize: Rs 5 lakh

4th prize: Rs 1 lakh

5th prize: Rs 5,000

6th prize: Rs 2,000

7th prize: Rs 1,000

8th prize: Rs 500

ANNEXURE-I KERALA STATE LOTTERIES

PRIZE STRUCTURE OF

X MAS NEW YEAR BUMPER - 2018 - 19 (BR-65)

DATE OF DRAW 23/01/2019 TOTAL : 72 LAKH TICKETS TICKETS IN SIX SERIES(CH, RI, ST, MA, SN, EW, YE, AR) COST OF TICKETS : Rs.200/- ONLY 1st Prize Details of Prize Common to all series Amount of Prize (Rs.) 6,00,00,000 No.of Prizes 1 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 6,00,00,000 2nd Prize Details of Prize Two Prizes in each series Amount of Prize (Rs.) 10,00,000 No.of Prizes 16 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 1,60,00,000 3rd Prize Details of Prize Two Prizes in each Series Amount of Prize (Rs.) 5,00,000 No.of Prizes 16 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 80,00,000 4th Prize Details of Prize Last Five digits to be drawn once Amount of Prize (Rs.) 1,00,000 No.of Prizes Up to 72 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 72,00,000 5th Prize Details of Prize Last Four digits to be drawn 35 times Amount of Prize (Rs.) 5,000 No.of Prizes Up to 25200 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) Up to 12,60,00,000 6th Prize Details of Prize Last four digits to be drawn 39 times Amount of Prize (Rs.) 2,000 No.of Prizes Up to 28080 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) Up to 5,61,60,000 7th Prize Details of Prize Last four digits to be drawn 51 times Amount of Prize (Rs.) 1,000 No.of Prizes Up to 36720 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) Up to 3,67,20,000 8th Prize Details of Prize Last four digits to be drawn 100 Times Amount of Prize (Rs.) 500 No.of Prizes Up to 72000 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) Up to 3,60,00,000 Consolation prize All Five series Rs.1,00,000/-