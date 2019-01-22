  • search
    Kerala Next Bumper: Xmas New Year Bumper 2019 draw date

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    The Kerala Next Bumper, BR 65 Xmas New Year lottery results will be declared tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Here we will provide you with the prize structure of the Xmas New Year Bumper 2019.

    The ticket is prized at Rs 200 and the results will be declared on January 23 ie Wednesday. The results once declared will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net.

    Xmas New Year Bumper 2019 Prize Structure

    • 1st prize: Rs 6 crore
    • 2nd prize: Rs 10 lakh
    • Consolation prize: Rs 1 lakh
    • 3rd prize: Rs 5 lakh
    • 4th prize: Rs 1 lakh
    • 5th prize: Rs 5,000
    • 6th prize: Rs 2,000
    • 7th prize: Rs 1,000
    • 8th prize: Rs 500

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 7:47 [IST]
