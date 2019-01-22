Kerala Next Bumper: Xmas New Year Bumper 2019 draw date

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

The Kerala Next Bumper, BR 65 Xmas New Year lottery results will be declared tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Here we will provide you with the prize structure of the Xmas New Year Bumper 2019.

The ticket is prized at Rs 200 and the results will be declared on January 23 ie Wednesday. The results once declared will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Xmas New Year Bumper 2019 Prize Structure

1st prize: Rs 6 crore

2nd prize: Rs 10 lakh

Consolation prize: Rs 1 lakh

3rd prize: Rs 5 lakh

4th prize: Rs 1 lakh

5th prize: Rs 5,000

6th prize: Rs 2,000

7th prize: Rs 1,000

8th prize: Rs 500