Kerala Next Bumper Christmas New Year Bumper 2019 BR 65 result,prize structure

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 28: The Kerala Next Bumper Christmas New Year Bumper 2019 BR 65 result will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Below we will provide you with the pricing of the ticket as as well as the prize structure. The draw date is January 23 2019. The ticket is priced at Rs 200.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh and the second is Rs 10 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 1 lakh.

The third and fourth prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The fifth prize is Rs 5,000 while the sixth and seventh are Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. The 8th prize is Rs 500.

ANNEXURE-I KERALA STATE LOTTERIES PRIZE STRUCTURE OF X MAS NEW YEAR BUMPER - 2018 - 19 (BR-65) DATE OF DRAW 23/01/2019 TOTAL : 72 LAKH TICKETS TICKETS IN SIX SERIES ( CH, RI, ST, MA, SN, EW, YE, AR ) COST OF TICKETS : Rs.200/- ONLY 1st Prize Details of Prize Common to all series Amount of Prize (Rs.) 6,00,00,000 No.of Prizes 1 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 6,00,00,000 2nd Prize Details of Prize Two Prizes in each series Amount of Prize (Rs.) 10,00,000 No.of Prizes 16 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 1,60,00,000 3rd Prize Details of Prize Two Prizes in each Series Amount of Prize (Rs.) 5,00,000 No.of Prizes 16 Total Prize Amount (Rs . ) 80,00,000 4th Prize Details of Prize Last Five digits to be drawn once Amount of Prize (Rs.) 1,00,000 No.of Prizes Up to 72 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 72,00,000 5th Prize Details of Prize Last Four digits to be drawn 35 times Amount of Prize (Rs.) 5,000 No.of Prizes Up to 25200 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) Up to 12,60,00,000 6th Prize Details of Prize Last four digits to be drawn 39 times Amount of Prize (Rs.) 2,000 No.of Prizes Up to 28080 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) Up to 5,61,60,000 7th Prize Details of Prize Last four digits to be drawn 51 times Amount of Prize (Rs.) 1,000 No.of Prizes Up to 36720 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) Up to 3,67,20,000 8th Prize Details of Prize Last four digits to be drawn 100 Times Amount of Prize (Rs.) 500 No.of Prizes Up to 72000 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) Up to 3,60,00,000 Consolation prize All Five series Rs . 1,00,000/-