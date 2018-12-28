  • search
    Kerala Next Bumper Christmas New Year Bumper 2019 BR 65 result,prize structure

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 28: The Kerala Next Bumper Christmas New Year Bumper 2019 BR 65 result will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Below we will provide you with the pricing of the ticket as as well as the prize structure. The draw date is January 23 2019. The ticket is priced at Rs 200.

    Kerala Next Bumper Christmas New Year Bumper 2019 BR 65 result,prize structure

    The first prize is Rs 60 lakh and the second is Rs 10 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 1 lakh.

    The third and fourth prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The fifth prize is Rs 5,000 while the sixth and seventh are Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. The 8th prize is Rs 500.

    Kerala State Lotteries, Prize Structure of X Mas New Year Bumper 2018-19 BR-65 January 23 2019 draw

    ANNEXURE-I
    KERALA STATE LOTTERIES
    PRIZE STRUCTURE OF
    X MAS NEW YEAR BUMPER - 2018 - 19 (BR-65)
    DATE OF DRAW 23/01/2019
    TOTAL : 72 LAKH TICKETS     
    TICKETS IN SIX SERIES (CH, RI, ST, MA, SN, EW, YE, AR)     
    COST OF TICKETS : Rs.200/- ONLY       
         
    1st Prize
    Details of Prize
    Common to all series
    Amount of Prize (Rs.)
    6,00,00,000
    No.of Prizes
    1
    Total Prize Amount  (Rs.)
    6,00,00,000
    2nd Prize
    Details of Prize
    Two Prizes in each series
    Amount of Prize (Rs.)
    10,00,000
    No.of Prizes
    16
    Total Prize Amount  (Rs.)
    1,60,00,000
    3rd Prize
    Details of Prize
    Two Prizes in each Series
    Amount of Prize (Rs.)
    5,00,000
    No.of Prizes
    16
    Total Prize Amount  (Rs.)
    80,00,000
    4th Prize
    Details of Prize
    Last Five digits to be drawn once
    Amount of Prize (Rs.)
    1,00,000
    No.of Prizes
    Up to 72
    Total Prize Amount  (Rs.)
    72,00,000
    5th Prize
    Details of Prize
    Last Four digits to be drawn 35 times
    Amount of Prize (Rs.)
    5,000
    No.of Prizes
    Up to 25200
    Total Prize Amount  (Rs.)
    Up to 12,60,00,000
    6th Prize
    Details of Prize
    Last four digits to be drawn 39 times
    Amount of Prize (Rs.)
    2,000
    No.of Prizes
    Up to 28080
    Total Prize Amount  (Rs.)
    Up to 5,61,60,000
    7th Prize
    Details of Prize
    Last four digits to be drawn 51 times
    Amount of Prize (Rs.)
    1,000
    No.of Prizes
    Up to 36720
    Total Prize Amount  (Rs.)
    Up to 3,67,20,000
    8th Prize
    Details of Prize
    Last four digits to be drawn 100 Times
    Amount of Prize (Rs.)
    500
    No.of Prizes
    Up to 72000
    Total Prize Amount  (Rs.)
    Up to 3,60,00,000
    Consolation prize   
    All Five series Rs.1,00,000/-

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 6:13 [IST]
