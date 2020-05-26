Kerala murder: Man lets cobra loose on sleeping wife, watches it biting her twice

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, May 26: Kerala Police have arrested a man for getting his wife killed by a snakebite in Kollam district of Kerala. One of the accused, Sooraj, was married to 25-year-old wife Uthra for two years. They have a one-year-old son.

As per police, the incident took place on May 6, when the husband with a pre-planned motive, brought a cobra snake with him and threw it on his wife. The police said that Sooraj waited and watched the snake bite her twice. Then on May 7 morning, he got out of the room as usual and her mother found her unconscious.

Uthra was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead.

The woman's parents alleged foul play after she died of snakebite at her parents' home at Anchal in Kollam district.

She was first bitten by a snake on March 2 at her husband's home and was under treatment when another snake took her life. She was first bitten by a viper and then a cobra, and her husband Sooraj was present on both occasions.

The police also spoke about Sooraj's accomplice Santhosh and said that he had been involved in illegal trade of the reptiles and the forest department which has been informed will file a separate case.