Kerala Mosque to host Hindu wedding

Alappuzha, Jan 05: A mosque near here is set to witness a rare camaraderie when it will open its gates for a traditional Hindu marriage.

The wedding of Anju (22), daughter of Bindhu and late Ashokan, would take place on January 19 on the premises of the Cheruvally Muslim Jamaat mosque as per Hindu rituals.

The family of the bride, who is from a financially poor background, had sought help of the mosque committee to conduct wedding.

"The mosque committee will gift 10 sovereigns of gold and Rs 2 lakh to Anju as a wedding gift. The marriage will take place according to Hindu rituals. We have also arranged food for around 1,000 persons," said Cheruvally Jamaat committee secretary Nujumudeen Alummoottil.

The family, which stays near the mosque, has been facing a lot of hardships after the death of Ashokan in 2018, he said.

"I've personally helped their younger child study. This time, the request was given to the mosque committee as the expenses for a marriage are quite high. So, the committee decided to assist the family," Nujumudeen said.

The bridegroom Sarath Sasi would marry Anju during the auspicious time between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm on January 19 on the mosque premises.