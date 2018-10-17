Kerala Minister blames RSS for Sabarimala temple violence

Trivandrum, Oct 17: Kerala minister EP Jayarajan blamed RSS cadres for attack on mediapersons and damage to public property during a protest against the Supreme Court verdict.

On incidents of violence, EP Jayarajan, said, "RSS criminals hid in forests and attacked the Ayappa devotees. 10 media personnel, 5 devotees and 15 policemen were attacked."

"Ten KSRTC buses were damaged. Devotees from other states were beaten up and sent back. RSS-BJP is behind all of this. Supreme Court rule applies to all, the govt is just following & implementing it, " said EP Jayarajan.

Portals of Sabarimala Temple opened at 5 pm today. The devotees can offer prayers till 10.30 pm today. The portals remain open till 22nd October.

In September, the Supreme Court has struck down a rule that disallowed girls and women in the 10-50 age group from entering the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. Chief Justice Dipak Misra-headed Constitution bench in a 4-1 verdict said the temple rule violated their right to equality and right to worship.