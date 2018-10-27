Kerala minister blames RSS for attack on Swami Sandeepananda Giri

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27: An ashram in Kerala run by a monk who supported the Supreme Court verdict allowing the entry of women of menstruating age to the famous Sabarimala temple, was attacked by unidentified persons early this morning.

Two cars and a scooter belonging to Swami Sandeepananda Giri's School of Bhagavad Gita on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram were set on fire at around 2:30 am.

The attackers also put a wreath in front of the hermitage.Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the attackers.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac visited the ashram. Vijayan condemned the act and said stringent action would be taken against the accused, whoever they may be.

"Physical attacks happen when you can't deal ideologically. We will not allow anyone to take law and order in their hands.Those who are intolerant towards Swami's activities attacked his ashram," Vijayan said.

Isaac blamed the Sangh Parivar for the incident and said "they are trying to create serious law and order issues". Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who also visited the ashram, said the attack was an attempt to "eliminate" Sandeepananda Giri.

Kerala Minister KK Shailaja who visited the ashram also blamed the rightwing for arson.

"We suspect Hindutva ideology extremist are behind the attack. Swami Sandeepananda Giri said women can enter Sabarimala and that if we want to keep old customs, we can't go forward as human society because several customs discriminate between men and women," she said.

The attack on the ashram comes amid a massive crackdown on protesters who prevented women from entering the Sabarimala temple after it opened for five days this month during which violence and protests around the hill shrine were witnessed. Over 2,800 people from across the state have been arrested and 495 cases have been registered.

BJP chief Amit Shah condemned the arrests. "The Left government in Kerala has misused the Sabarimala issue.

They have used it to arrest workers and supporters of the BJP and other political parties. They have jailed thousands of party workers," said Shah, addressing a rally in Kannur.

The BJP district leadership, however, has denied any role in the attack and demanded an "unbiased" probe into the incident. Speaking from Kannur, BJP leader PK Krishnadas alleged that the chief minister was behind the attack.

"This was an attempt to distract attention from the Sabarimala issue. Sandeepananda Giri does have a role in the conspiracy. DYFI is behind the attack," he said.

At least 12 women in the 'barred' age group (10-50) had tried to trek the hills to offer prayers but had to retreat following widespread protests.