Kerala: Man with critical head injury kept upside down by ambulance driver, dies

A patient with a critical head injury was kept upside down inside the ambulance by the driver while being shifted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital (MCH). Three days later he succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place near Thrissur, Kerala.

The patient had passed urine and motion in the private ambulance on the way. When the ambulance reached the Medical College Hospital, the attendant went to get a pair gloves before carrying the patient to the casualty.

Meanwhile, the ambulance driver, Sheriff pulled the patient stretcher out single-handedly and left it leaning against the ambulance. The patient slid through the stretcher and hit the ground.

The video of the entire incident was caught on camera by someone who was present in the medical college, has since gone viral on social media.

According to police, the yet-to-be-identified victim was knocked down by a two-wheeler while crossing the road at Kodakkad near Mannarkkad in Palakkad district on March 20.

He was shifted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital from the Palakkad district hospital that night itself but died at the hospital early on Saturday.

A case has been registered against the driver of an ambulance after he allegedly left a patient in a nearly inverted position outside a hospital.

OneIndia News

