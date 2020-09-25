Kerala man tests positive for Covid-19 thrice in 6 months

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 25: A thirty-eight year old man in Trissur has tested positive for coronavirus thrice in the past six months in RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) tests.

Meanwhile, the health department has launched an in-depth analysis of the case, according to a report of Times Now.

Palavelil Savio Joseph of Ponnukkara was working as a service supervisor with an event management firm in Oman when he was infected of the fatal viru first time.

"I tested positive in March after I got infected from a colleague who visited China. I was admitted to a private hospital in Muscat with complaints of chest pain and breathing difficulty. I was discharged after a week," Joseph said.

Joseph's wife in April gave birth to twin daughters in Kozhikode but the father has not been able to visit them due to the repeated infections.

He returned to the state in June as the pandemic situation worsening in Oman that time.

In July, Joseph tested positive for the virus again and was admitted to Thrissur medical college Hospital on July 22 and discharged on August 11.

However, he tested positive again after two weeks and was readmitted to the hospital on September 5 and discharged on September 11 based on a negitive antigen test.

Bihar poll dates, Sunil Gavaskar stokes controversy & more news | Oneindia News

However, healthcare experts dismissed chances of a reinfection.

"It could be a case of false positive or viral litter and it and it might not be infectious. We need a detailed analysis", said the head of the state-level experts' committee.

Notably, there are some instances of being COVID positive twice in the country earlier.

Twio days back, a 25-year-old woman in Pune has tested positive for Covid-19 again, after first contracting it in July.

In early September, a 27-year-old Bengaluru woman re-infected with the virus.