Kerala man makes mini auto-rickshaw for his little kids & social media loves his skill

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25: For parents, great joy lies in fulfilling their children's desire. Arun Kumar Purushothaman, who hails from Kerala, is no exception either. The man has made a mini auto rickshaw for his two kids so that they can play with it.

He made it after his five-year-old son Madhav Krishna wanted to have one after seeing the popular 1990 Malayalam film 'Aye Auto'.

Arun put to use all his engineering skills to make the vehicle which is not driven by Madhav and his sister Keshini and the entire affair has won the netizens' hearts.

The 1990 hit featured a autoricksaw and the popular song "Sundari, Sundari" and the ambience was recreated in a video that showed the mini auto-rickshaw made by Arun with the song 'Sundari Sundari' playing in the background. In the video, the man explains how he made the cute little tri-wheeler for his beloved kids and the social media loved the man's skills.

Deccan Chronicle quoted Arun who was always interested in making toy cars as saying: "When I was young, I was very excited about vehicles and always wanted to have toys like that. But my family could not afford it. My father, who was a carpenter, overhauled a second-hand bicycle with wooden wheels for me.

After that, using my father's tools, I crafted several small toys, especially vehicles. When I was in class 10, I won the first prize in a state-level competition for making the working model of a JCB. So, that's how it all started."

With time, Arun got busy with his regular life but yet made a model SUV for his son and a three-wheeler bike for daughter which shows his passion is still intact.

It took seven months for him to make the mini auto-rickshaw and it cost Rs 15,000. A resident of Kattappana, Kereka, Arun is now getting enquiries for his piece of art though he has no plans to sell it.