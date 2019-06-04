  • search
    Kerala man infected with Nipah virus, test report confirms

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Kochi, June 04: The test report of a 23 year old Kerala man has confirmed that he has been infected with the deadly Nipah virus. The development was confirmed by the health minister of Kerala K K Shailaja.

    A high alert had been issued in Kerala on Monday after a 23 year old patient admitted in an isolation ward tested positive for Nipah virus.

    State health minister, K K Shailaja had said on Monday that the initial tests conducted on the patient at a hospital in Ernakulam showed that he was positive to Nipah. Six persons who were in contact with the man have also been quarantined as the government opened an emergency control room.

    Nipah: 17 picked virus from first victim says report

    The man was admitted after he complained of fever that was persistent. He also complained of headache for ten days. He had contracted the fever when he had gone to Thrissur. A high alert has been declared in Thrissur as well.

    Nipah is a virus that causes high fever, headache and also coma in extreme cases. It is spread by fruit bats. It may be recalled that an outbreak of Nipah had claimed 17 lives last year, including that of a nurse who had treated one of the patients.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 9:55 [IST]
