    Kerala man admitted to coronavirus isolation ward dies

    Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 14: A man from Kerala admitted to a coronavirus isolation ward has died. He was admitted to the isolation ward at Kottayam.

    However the district medical officer attributed the death to septicaemia and said that the 72 year old patient had not tested positive. He had been kept under isolation as he had come under contact with some coronavirus affected people in Kottayam, the DMO, A N Sheeja said.

    Kerala has so far reported 17 of the 81 confirmed cases across India. This development comes just a day after the government confirmed the country's first coronavirus linked death in Karnataka. A 76 year old man from man died at Kalburgi after he tested positive for coronavirus.

    He was a known case of hypertension and asthma. All the precautionary measures as per protocol such as contact tracing, screening and home quarantine of the contacts have been initiated by the District Health and Family Welfare Department in Karnataka and being monitored continuously," a communique by the health ministry said.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 7:51 [IST]
