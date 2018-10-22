Kerala Lottery today results October 22 2018 Win Win W 483 Lottery Result today

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 22: The Kerala Lottery today results October 22 2018 Win Win W 483 Lottery Result will be declared today. Once declared, it will be available on the official website.

The live result will start at 2.55 pm today and the full result will be available from 3.55 pm onwards.

The Live Kerala Lottery results started at 2 pm. The draw was held at the Gorkey Bhavan, Vanross Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The prize winner are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette. The winning ticket should be surrendered in 30 days. To check the winning number go to https://www.keralalotteryresult.net.