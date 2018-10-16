Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-127 Lottery result LIVE now

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16: The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-127 Lottery result has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The full result is being published on the official website now.

The draw was held at Gorkey Bhavan, Vanross, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The draw was conducted by the Kerala lottery department using a lottery machine.

The prize winner are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette. The winning ticket should be surrendered in 30 days.

To check the winning number go to https://www.keralalotteryresult.net.