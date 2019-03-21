Kerala Lottery Result Today: Summer Bumper BR-66 Today lottery result, winning numbers

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 21: The Kerala Lottery Today Summer Bumper BR 66 Today lottery result has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

The live result began at 2 pm and the full result was made available by 3 pm.

The draw was held at the Gorkhy Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.

The first prize is Rs 4 crore, while the second is Rs 25 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prize are Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 2,000 while the 7th is Rs 500. The 8th prize is Rs 200.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Summer Bumper BR 66 lottery result Today: Winning numbers

1st Prize



Rs. 4,00,00,000/-

SB 131399

Consolation prize

Rs. 1,00,000/-

-

2nd Prize

Rs. 25,00,000/-

SA 378601

SB 414611

SC 190903

SD 420987

SE 100634

3rd Prize

Rs. 10,00,000/-

SA 123918

SB 477989

SC 243605

SD 248905

SE 323011

SA 357430

SB 339393

SC 388579

SD 156956

SE 379273

4th Prize

Rs. 1,00,000/-

08204

5th Prize

Rs. 5,000/-

8942 6536 7012 7045 5833

4614 6412 2062 3716 9978

0871 1706 8966 0191 3384

2673 7336 9493 0575 7904

8903 3500

6th Prize

Rs. 2,000/-

3801 6565 7431 9483 0180

5750 2320 4678 1245 6784

6239 0378 4693 5203 7977

6203 3636 6310 8641 0343

1367 3916 8136 8102 9791

4709 7282 6252 1453 2900

3878 5280 6041 2406 2631

7th Prize

Rs. 500

0792 1603 7793 6739 7010

3148 4646 7196 5757 0379

2710 6468 1211 1878 1423

7753 7740 6940 0254 7322

4850 3211 5393 6972 2739

9692 5930 5684 3210 4753

2969 7772 9831 0741 0901

2713 3508 3540 3310 4833

0163 2574 7867 4698 2983

5667 0415 0136 4911 4051

4340 8965 1179 5985 9859

0697 6576 1308 2526 1103

6987 2643 0143 7956 7658

8th Prize



Rs. 200/-

1733 0449 5096 4379 8818

7549 0111 3695 4276 6169

1316 1973 3254 8111 4965

7936 4578 3734 8055 3175

6738 4997 6543 5341 1677

8989 6643 6555 7742 2994

0332 9073 8666 6200 2995

3217 6038 6585 8785 7979

2413 4282 6813 0137 3224

3672 5972 3899 4076 6719

2801 6531 5685 8521 8319

9447 6617 2390 5455 7632

0027 7582 4133 4811 4838

5360 7222 4861 4493 3890

8689 3325 4890 4346 7105

9983 9648 1056 6156 7756

1545 8505 8628 9299 7796

5396 6712 2528 3955 8550

9832 5908 4874 9773 1288

8227 4561 8619 9044 7116

1430 8872 9240 5647 4192

3543 9224 7638 5391 0456

4708 8197 1433 5427 6842

4125 1446 7034 0344 7032