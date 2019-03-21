  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Summer Bumper BR-66 Today lottery result, winning numbers

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 21: The Kerala Lottery Today Summer Bumper BR 66 Today lottery result has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

    The live result began at 2 pm and the full result was made available by 3 pm.

    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Summer Bumper BR-66 Today lottery result, winning numbers

    The draw was held at the Gorkhy Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.

    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-257 Today Lottery Result, win Rs 80 lakh

    The first prize is Rs 4 crore, while the second is Rs 25 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prize are Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 2,000 while the 7th is Rs 500. The 8th prize is Rs 200.

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

    Summer Bumper BR 66 lottery result Today: Winning numbers

    1st Prize

    Rs. 4,00,00,000/-
    SB 131399

    Consolation prize
    Rs. 1,00,000/-
    -

    2nd Prize
    Rs. 25,00,000/-
    SA 378601
    SB 414611
    SC 190903
    SD 420987
    SE 100634

    3rd Prize
    Rs. 10,00,000/-
    SA 123918
    SB 477989
    SC 243605
    SD 248905
    SE 323011
    SA 357430
    SB 339393
    SC 388579
    SD 156956
    SE 379273

    4th Prize

    Rs. 1,00,000/-
    08204

    5th Prize
    Rs. 5,000/-
    8942 6536 7012 7045 5833
    4614 6412 2062 3716 9978
    0871 1706 8966 0191 3384
    2673 7336 9493 0575 7904
    8903 3500

    6th Prize
    Rs. 2,000/-
    3801 6565 7431 9483 0180
    5750 2320 4678 1245 6784
    6239 0378 4693 5203 7977
    6203 3636 6310 8641 0343
    1367 3916 8136 8102 9791
    4709 7282 6252 1453 2900
    3878 5280 6041 2406 2631

    7th Prize
    Rs. 500
    0792 1603 7793 6739 7010
    3148 4646 7196 5757 0379
    2710 6468 1211 1878 1423
    7753 7740 6940 0254 7322
    4850 3211 5393 6972 2739
    9692 5930 5684 3210 4753
    2969 7772 9831 0741 0901
    2713 3508 3540 3310 4833
    0163 2574 7867 4698 2983
    5667 0415 0136 4911 4051
    4340 8965 1179 5985 9859
    0697 6576 1308 2526 1103
    6987 2643 0143 7956 7658

    8th Prize

    Rs. 200/-
    1733 0449 5096 4379 8818
    7549 0111 3695 4276 6169
    1316 1973 3254 8111 4965
    7936 4578 3734 8055 3175
    6738 4997 6543 5341 1677
    8989 6643 6555 7742 2994
    0332 9073 8666 6200 2995
    3217 6038 6585 8785 7979
    2413 4282 6813 0137 3224
    3672 5972 3899 4076 6719
    2801 6531 5685 8521 8319
    9447 6617 2390 5455 7632
    0027 7582 4133 4811 4838
    5360 7222 4861 4493 3890
    8689 3325 4890 4346 7105
    9983 9648 1056 6156 7756
    1545 8505 8628 9299 7796
    5396 6712 2528 3955 8550
    9832 5908 4874 9773 1288
    8227 4561 8619 9044 7116
    1430 8872 9240 5647 4192
    3543 9224 7638 5391 0456
    4708 8197 1433 5427 6842
    4125 1446 7034 0344 7032

    More KERALA News

    Read more about:

    kerala lottery results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue