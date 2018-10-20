Kerala Lottery Results today: Check for Karunya Plus KN-367 lottery result

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20: The Kerala Lottery today results October 20 2018 Karunya Plus KN-367 Lottery Result is live. It is available on the official website.

The Live Kerala Lottery results started at 2 pm. The draw was held at the Gorkey Bhavan, Vanross Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The draw was conducted by the Kerala lottery department using a lottery machine.

The prize winner are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette. The winning ticket should be surrendered in 30 days. To check the winning number go to https://www.keralalotteryresult.net.