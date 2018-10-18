Kerala Lottery Results today: Check for Karunya Plus KN-235 lottery result

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18: The Kerala Lottery today results October 18 2018 Karunya Plus KN-235 Lottery Result will be out today. Once declared it will be available on the official website.

The Live Kerala Lottery results would start at 2 pm. The draw will be held at the Gorkey Bhavan, Vanross Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The official result will be available at 3.55 pm.

The draw was conducted by the Kerala lottery department using a lottery machine.

The prize winner are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette. The winning ticket should be surrendered in 30 days. To check the winning number go to https://www.keralalotteryresult.net.