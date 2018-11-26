Kerala Lottery Result Today: Win Win W-488 Today lottery results LIVE now

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26: The Live Kerala Lottery Today Win Win W-488 Today lottery results has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

The live results began at 3 pm and the full results were made available at 4 pm.

The draw was held at the Gorky Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.

The first prize is Rs 65 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 1 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh while the consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The fourth and fifth prize is at Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. There is a sixth and seventh prize at Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,00 respectively. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.