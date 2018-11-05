Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 5: The Kerala Lottery Result Today WIN WIN W-485 results will be declared today. Once declared the results will be available on the official website.

The live results will start at 3 pm and the full result was available at 4 pm. The first prize is Rs 70 lakh and the weekly lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala Lottery Department at the Gorky Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine. The price of the ticket is Rs 30.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. Winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

The first prize is Rs 65 lakh.To check the winning number go to www.keralalotteryresult.net.