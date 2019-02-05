  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-143 today lottery results LIVE

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 05: The Kerala Lottery Today Sthree Sakthi SS-143 Today lottery result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-143 today lottery results LIVE

    The live result will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available by 4 pm.

    The draw will held at the Sree Chithra Home Auditorium using a lottery machine. The prize of the ticket is Rs 30 only.

    The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second is Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is Rs 5,000 and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prize are Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 500 while the 7th is Rs 200. The eight prize is Rs 100.

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

    Read more about:

    kerala lottery results

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 7:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue