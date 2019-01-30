Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-142 Today lottery results, check 1st prize number

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 30: The Kerala Lottery Today Sthree Sakthi SS-142 Today lottery result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The live result began at 2 pm and the full results was be made available by 4 pm.

The draw was held at the Sree Chithra Auditorium using a lottery machine. The prize of the ticket is Rs 30 only.

The first prize of Rs 60 lakh went to the number SW 759045 (KOTTAYAM). The second prize of Rs 10 lakh went to the number SY 427860 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM). You can check all the winning numbers below.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is Rs 5,000 and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 500 while the 7th prize is Rs 200. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Check Kerala Lottery Today Sthree Sakthi SS-142 winning numbers:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/13IVHeBllUiIO2x35RNTpHCvvnkwERq6C/view