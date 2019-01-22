Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 141 Today Lottery Results LIVE

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22: The Kerala Lottery Today Sthree Sakthi SS 141 Today Lottery Results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The live result will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available by 4 pm.

The draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is Rs 5,000 and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 500 while the 7th prize is Rs 200. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.