Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-133 Today Lottery result LIVE

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27: The Live Kerala Lottery Today Sthree Sakthi SS-133 Today lottery results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full result will be available at 4 pm. The draw will be held at the Sree Chithra Auditorium using a lottery machine starting at 3 pm. The Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-133 is prized at Rs 30 only.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is Rs 5,000 while the consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The fourth and fifth prize is at Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. There is a sixth and seventh prize at Rs 500 and Rs 200 respectively. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.