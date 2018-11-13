Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-131 Today Lottery Results LIVE

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13: The Kerala Lottery Today Sthree Sakthi SS-131 Today Lottery Results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The live results will be begin at 3 pm and the full results will be available at 4 pm.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is Rs 5,000, while the consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The draw will be conducted at the Sree Chithra Home Auditorium using a lottery machine.

The price of the Sthree Sakthi lottery SS-131 is Rs 30.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07% plus 10% total 40% deduction.

The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.