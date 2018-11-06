Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 130 Lottery result LIVE

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6: The Kerala Lottery Result Today Sthree Sakthi SS 130 Lottery Result will be declared today.The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The live results will begin at 2.55 pm today and the full result will be available at 3.55 pm.

The draw is being conducted by the Kerala Lottery Department at the Gorky Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. Winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

The first prize is Rs 65 lakh.To check the winning number go to www.keralalotteryresult.net.