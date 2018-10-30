  • search

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 129 Lottery Result LIVE

By Simran Kashyap
    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30: The Kerala Lottery Result Today Sthree Sakthi SS 129 Lottery Result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The draw will be held at the Gorkey Bhavan, Vanrosss, Palayam, Thiruvanthapuram. The live results started at 2.55 pm and the official result will be available at 3.55 pm.

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette. The winning ticket should be surrendered in 30 days. To check the winning number go to www.keralalotteryresult.net.

