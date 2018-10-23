Kerala Lottery result today: Sthree Sakthi SS-128 result at this time

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 23: The Kerala Lottery today Sthree Sakthi SS-128 Lottery result will be declared today. Once released, it would be available on the official website.

The live result would begin at 3 pm and the full result would be available at 4 pm.

The draw will held at the Gorkey Bhavan, Vanross Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The prize winner are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette. The winning ticket should be surrendered in 30 days. To check the winning number go to https://www.keralalotteryresult.net.